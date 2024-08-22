2 Oklahoma County Detention Officers Arrested For Smuggling Contraband Into Jail

Two Oklahoma County Detention Officers find themselves on the other side of the law. The jail confirms the arrest of the two employees for smuggling illegal goods into the jail.

Two Oklahoma County Detention Officers find themselves on the other side of the law. The jail confirms the arrest of the two employees for smuggling illegal goods into the jail.

Kaylyn Crawford and Xzavier Nicholson were arrested Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Marshals took the two suspects into custody. They are accused of smuggling contraband into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Jail staff did not disclose what exactly that contraband was.

According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, agents did search the two suspects’ homes, one with the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Brandi Garner, Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO, said in a statement:

“These two former employees betrayed the trust placed in them as employees of the jail and undermine the safety and security of our residents and staff. We take our duty to uphold the integrity of this facility very seriously. I commend our investigators for their proactive approach in uncovering and addressing this breach of trust. Their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our institution is commendable, and we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the standards expected of us.”

Video released by the jail shows the two being led into the jail for booking, an ironic scene as they once walked these halls as detention officers. Both had only worked for the jail for about a year. They were each booked for one count of Carrying Weapon, Drugs or Alcohol into the detention facility. Both have since bonded out on $5,000.

The joint operation involved the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, along with agents with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to the OCDC, a press conference to reveal more details in this investigation is forthcoming.