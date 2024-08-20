Euthanasia Drug Detected In Dog That Died At Edmond Boarding Facility, Report Shows

A Guthrie woman whose dog passed away at an Edmond boarding facility revealed the results of a necropsy. According to the necropsy report, toxicology testing done from an outside laboratory detected pentobarbital in Sawyer’s liver, a drug typically used in euthanasia.

Lindsey Walton wanted to find out why her dog Sawyer suddenly died and had the exam performed at OSU’s Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Stillwater.

“I was shocked,” Walton said when she received the final report.

According to the necropsy report, toxicology testing done from an outside laboratory detected pentobarbital in Sawyer’s liver, a drug typically used in euthanasia. “Pentobarbital is euthanasia, and he was not euthanized,” she said.

However, the report also showed the test was repeated on the same sample at a second laboratory and the drug was not detected. “The vet that did this told me that pentobarbital is a very solid compound so if it was detected it was there, we just don't know why it was there,” Walton said.

The report noted that contamination at the first laboratory cannot be excluded. “I really don't know because I can't say for sure that that's what happened that he was given that there, but he was DOA when he got to Blue Pearl and OSU has talked extensively to them to make sure it wasn’t given there and it wasn't,” she said.

The report also shows evidence was found that could point to arrhythmia leading to cardiac arrest and considered to be a potential cause of death.

“It’s just a lot of unanswered questions now,” Walton said.

Walton was hoping for answers after her six-year-old boxer/bloodhound died at Puppy Paws Hotel and Spa earlier this summer.

The owners had said in a statement that “after Sawyer’s medical event, a certified vet assistant was present and able to immediately respond, provide care, and transport Sawyer to a local veterinarian.”

“I just think that there's more to it especially with the one toxicology, just doesn't make a lot of sense, super frustrating and sad,” she said. “I guess at this point I may never know for sure.”

Walton said she is unsure of her next move but may explore legal action.

Stephanie Cramer, the owner of Puppy Paws released this statement in response to the results of Sawyer’s necropsy:

﻿“Puppy Paws has not yet had the opportunity to examine the report as a copy of it was not provided to Puppy Paws by the pet’s owners. To what has been communicated to us about results, the findings were inconsistent and inconclusive suggesting the cause of death was unrelated to the pet’s short stay at Puppy Paws.”