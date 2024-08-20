Family Seeks Justice After 2 Years, Elderly Driver Jailed For Fatal OKC Crash

Two years after Jennifer Corn and her fiancé were killed by a pickup in Oklahoma City, the elderly driver is now jailed and faces charges of vehicular negligent homicide as the family seeks justice.

A heartbroken family is seeking justice, two years after their loved one and her fiancé were killed in Oklahoma City.

They were hit by a pickup and killed. Now, the elderly driver is in jail.

Jennifer Corn's mother tells News 9 that the past two years have been an emotional rollercoaster filled with sadness, anger, and frustration. “I can’t believe it took them two years to do something about it,” said Ronda Rehl, Jennifer Corn’s mother.

Jennifer Corn and her fiance Stephen Wager were walking along a sidewalk near Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avenue. “She was going to the store to get something to eat,” said Rehl.

A short time later, Corn's mother, Ronda Rehl said investigators were on her doorstep. “That a guy ran off the road, up on the sidewalk, and ran over them,” said Rehl.

They broke the devastating news. “He apologized and told me she had been killed, her and Stephen,” said Rehl.

She learned, Reggie Poorbaugh, then 78, was driving this pickup, when he veered off the road and into the couple. “They didnt know at the time if he was having a medical episode or not,” said Rehl.

Months went by. “At least once a week for the first year I was calling the DA,” said Rehl.

Months turned into years. “If it was their kid they'd be the first one to get something done,” said Rehl.

She later learned what investigators say happened. “He had just got his truck out of the shop and that the brakes weren't connected,” said Rehl.

Records show Poorbaugh's truck was not "road worthy." “Jennifer had two daughters, she’s got four grandkids, three that she never got to meet,” said Rehl.

In 2005, records show Poorbaugh pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an injury accident. “People like that don't change, I don't care how old he is he should have to pay,” said Rehl.

Poorbaugh is currently jailed, he’s charged with two counts of vehicular negligent homicide, a misdemeanor charge.

At the time of the accident, Poorbaugh's pickup was not tagged which is a violation he's been ticketed for twice before.