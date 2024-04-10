Driver Arrested After Oklahoma City DUI Crash

Wednesday, April 10th 2024, 6:33 am
A man is in custody after causing his truck to rollover while driving under the influence in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the man crashed his vehicle near Southeast 19th Street and South Sunnylane Road, then ran into a nearby neighborhood where he began beating on residents’ doors.
Officers say the driver damaged a portion of a bridge in the crash.
April 10th, 2024
April 10th, 2024
April 8th, 2024
April 8th, 2024
May 26th, 2024
May 26th, 2024
May 26th, 2024