Driver Arrested After Oklahoma City DUI Crash

Oklahoma City Police said a man was driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle in the southeastern part of the city.

Wednesday, April 10th 2024, 6:33 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is in custody after causing his truck to rollover while driving under the influence in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the man crashed his vehicle near Southeast 19th Street and South Sunnylane Road, then ran into a nearby neighborhood where he began beating on residents’ doors.

Officers say the driver damaged a portion of a bridge in the crash.
