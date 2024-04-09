How One Oklahoma Family Used Books To Ease Child's Storm Anxiety

Storms can be unsettling for many people, especially children. One Oklahoma family says a discussion with their five-year-old helped him learn to stay calm.

By: News 9

“Baxter used to be really scared of storms. He’d run into our room and kind of wake us up, if we weren’t watching the news,” Baxter’s mom, Karlie Donald said.

The Donalds took time to explain the weather and read books together about storms. That helped Baxter not be so afraid.

“The books we have here at the house made me not afraid,” Baxter said.

Explaining to kids the difference between a tornado watch and warning can also be helpful, doctors say. Letting your child know that they will be okay can help them remain calm. It could also help to sing or tell jokes, in order to lighten the mood and get their mind off of what scares them.

However, if storm anxiety becomes a phobia or a constant worry for your child, it could be time to talk with a professional.

For News 9’s kid-centric weather explanations, go to https://www.news9.com/weather-101