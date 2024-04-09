Workhers United Empowers Women In Trade Professions, Hosts Job Fair

Workhers United is a local trade group encouraging women to find their place in male-dominated fields.

By: News 9

A local trade group is helping women break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Porch out into the community to show us how Workhers United is educating, empowering, and promoting women in trade professions such as electrical, HVAC, mechanics, plumbing, construction, and more.

Jean Florea, the founder of Workhers United, said the non-profit was founded with a clear mission-to significantly increase the number of women in trades and to provide consistent support to women already in these industries.

She said her electric company gets calls all the time about losing power, and people can save a lot of money by learning how to check for a few things before calling an electrician.

Aurora Nicholson, owner of Miss Handy Hands, gave a demonstration on how to check a GFCI and reset it and how to properly look for a tripped breaker.

She said if problems persist after you check these things, then it is time to call a licensed electrician.

Kate Prieto, who co-owns Familia Mechanical, said it is important for more women to get involved in trade work because it can open many doors to a career.

"The sky's the limit. There's nothing you can't do with that. So I wish women could understand that there's no cap to what you can accomplish with it," Prieto said.

Workhers United has a job fair to help women who are interested in pursuing careers in trades.

Men and women of all ages are welcome to learn more about different career paths, network, and connect with employers.

The event is free and takes place on Friday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Metro Tech.

To register, CLICK HERE.