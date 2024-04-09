University Of Central Oklahoma Reaches Settlement In Discrimination Lawsuit

Reaching a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a group of women student athletes in 2022, the University of Central Oklahoma agreed to provide equal resources to men's and women's teams at the school.

By: News 9

-

The University of Central Oklahoma reaches a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a group of women student athletes.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, claimed the university violated Title IX by treating female student athletes differently than male student athletes.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 academic year, the university has agreed to make sure the women's track and field and cross country teams have the same resources as the men's teams, such as uniforms, equipment and transportation.

The University will also make changes to scheduling and publicity.