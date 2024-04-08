OKC City Council Expected To Vote On Fate Of Sunset Amphitheatre Tuesday

The new Sunset Amphitheatre near Interstate 40 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike is just one vote away from becoming a reality.

The Oklahoma City Planning Commission unanimously approved the 12,000-seat outdoor theater. Now the Oklahoma City Council is expected to make the final decision on Tuesday. “We're very excited to be bringing this to Oklahoma City,” said Carol Hefner, Land Developer.

Developers have big plans for 280 acres of undeveloped land south of Interstate 40 between Mustang Road and Sara Road. It’s a proposed entertainment destination that will include Sunset Amphitheater at Mustang Creek.

“These shows are going to be tailored to the city and what this city is really driven by, you'll see a lot of country and western, some Christian artists come through,” Hefner said.

Developers say the project will bring in more than 600 jobs and $2.6 billion to the local economy. “It also benefits Canadian County, it benefits the schools, and it makes such a difference for the life out in that side of the city,” Hefner said.

“It's not just the amphitheater,” said resident Sara Carnes. “It's all of it in this connective space with walking trails, neat restaurants, and just businesses that will fill up that space.”

However, not everyone who lives on this side of the city wants the proposed project next door. “This is a community, this is a residential area, 3,800 plus households are in a one-mile radius that's a lot of people to be affected,” said resident Melissa Lafave.

They say they worry about traffic and noise. “It's unacceptable to hear and feel in my home a base frequency when we're trying to enjoy family time in the evening or put my children to bed,” said resident Kristen Bruce.

Developers say the stage will be directed toward the highway and nearby roads.

“We knew when we heard about that we're like 'oh my gosh this is just a few feet away and walking distance for our family,” said Carnes.

In a letter to her constituents, Ward 3 Councilwoman Barbara Peck said “This application does not have her support,” saying “I’ve said all along this is a really cool amenity for OKC to have. I think we would ALL enjoy it by paying to go there to hear/see the bands we want to, not by stepping out our back door.”

The full letter can be read below:

“We would certainly hope that the city council doesn't decline,” Hefner said. “It is the gateway to Oklahoma City and it’s the Interstate 40 corridor, so it brings people in from certainly the panhandle of Texas across western Oklahoma and further so they can enjoy shows here and enjoy what our city has to offer.

The City Council meets Tuesday, April 9 at 8:30 am.

For more information on the Sunset Amphitheater at Mustang Creek, click here: https://supportsunset.com

For more information on the Mustang Creek Family Fund, click here: https://www.norezone.net/