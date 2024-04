Hundreds of people gathered at the Myriad Gardens Monday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City saw around 94 percent totality, which made this a once-in-a-lifetime event for some viewers.

News 9's Colby Thelen discussed the shared experience with some of the viewers.