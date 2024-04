Southbound Interstate 35 will be narrowed to one lane at State Highway 77D south of Davis from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Oklahoma Transportation.

By: News 9

Southbound Interstate 35 will be narrowed to one lane at State Highway 77D south of Davis from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Oklahoma Transportation.

They say drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

It will be closed for surface work