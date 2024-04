An escaped cat has been found after it escaped following a targeted vandalization a northwest Oklahoma City cafe overnight.

By: News 9

Owners of the Don't Stress Meowt Cafe say a rock was thrown through their window.

While the person or persons responsible have not been identified, the business shared with security footage that shows a man pacing outside the business around midnight Friday.