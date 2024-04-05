Lanes Of I-44 In Grady County Closed Due To Brush Fire

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 44, and the inside westbound lane of Interstate 44 at mile marker 68 are closed due to a brush fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP stated that the lanes are currently closed in Grady County, and there are troopers directing traffic. Several Grady County Fire Department units are on scene working to contain the fire.

