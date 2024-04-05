Eclipse Glasses Sold By Oklahoma Tourism Department Counterfeit... But They Work

Glasses being sold by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism were found to be counterfeits, the department said, but have been deemed safe to use when viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.

By: News 9

As many Oklahomans are gearing up for Monday's solar eclipse, a common purchase is eye protection to safely view the phenomenon.

However, glasses being sold by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism are actually counterfeit, because they aren't made by the company listed as the manufacturer on the glasses.

The American Astronomical Society says the glasses were made by another company, but luckily, that company is an approved vendor, so the glasses are still safe to use and meet safety standards.

The state tourism department said these glasses came from a third party vendor.

"Through verification with the vendor as well as verification through the American Astronomical Society, the glasses are safe to use and were made by an AAS approved vendor," the department said.