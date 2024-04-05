Prosecution Plans To Seek Death Penalty For Macomb Man Accused Of Killing Wife

A Pottawatomie County man accused of shooting and killing his wife is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Friday, April 5th 2024, 3:38 pm

By: News 9


The state is now expected to seek the death penalty against a Pottawatomie County man accused of killing his wife.

Frank Byers is charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found dead in 2023. Byers was expected to be in court Friday afternoon.

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecution said it plans to seek the death penalty.

Investigators say Byers shot and killed his wife last September, then hid the body in a culvert near the couple's home in Macomb.

The defense said Byers was surprised by the turn of events.

The case was continued until May 2024.
