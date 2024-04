Traffic is being slowed down Friday morning on westbound I-40 due to a crash near North May Avenue.

A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City is affecting traffic Friday morning.

The crash, located near North May Avenue, has caused a mild traffic backup.

It is unknown how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, but other drivers in the area were spotted attempting to redirect traffic around the crash.

This is a developing story.