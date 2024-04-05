Oklahoma City Olympic Trials Schedule Released

Paddlesport athletes will be competing in Oklahoma City later this month with the hope to join Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

By: News 9

-

The schedule for the Olympic trials taking place at Riversport OKC in late April has been released.

Click here to watch News 9 live.

Paddlesport athletes will be competing with the hope to join Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Olympic trials will be April 26 through April 27, the same weekend as the Memorial Marathon.

The competition begins Friday morning with the canoe and kayak slalom qualifiers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., then, the finals will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Later on Saturday, guests can watch the kayak cross competition and finals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Adam Wisniewski, the vice president of sports development for Visit OKC, said it will be an exciting time.

"I think the exciting thing is it just speaks to the validity and the credibility of everything that's going on out at Riversport OKC," Wisniewski said.

The trials are open to the public and free to attend.

Guests will also have the opportunity to try out the sports for free through the Olympic Experience.