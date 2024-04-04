Thunder Thursday: Youth Basketball Summer Camps

It’s Thunder Thursday, and News 9 talked about Thunder’s Youth Basketball Summer Camps. Registration is open, and the camps begin in May and run through August.

Thursday, April 4th 2024, 3:12 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

It’s Thunder Thursday, and News 9 talked about Thunder’s Youth Basketball Summer Camps.

Joining us- Tanner Sikes, Manager of Youth Programs for the Thunder.

The Thunder has scheduled 12 youth basketball camps across the region.

  1. Tuesday, May 28: Oklahoma City
  2. Thursday, May 30: Oklahoma City
  3. Thursday, June 6: Edmond, OK
  4. Tues.-Thurs. June 11-13: Oklahoma City
  5. Thursday, June 20: Oklahoma City
  6. Tuesday, June 25: Norman, OK
  7. Tuesday, July 9: Elk City, OK
  8. Friday, July 12: Perry, OK
  9. Tuesday, July 23: Lawton, OK
  10. Friday, July 26: Bartlesville, OK
  11. Tuesday, July 30: Carthage, MO
  12. Friday, August 2: Springdale, AR


Registration is open, and the camps begin in May and run through August.

Camps are for kids 6-14 years old.

The camps focus on fundamentals like teamwork, self-confidence and hard work.

Campers receive a basketball, a water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 2024-25 season.

For registration and more information, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 4th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024

April 5th, 2024