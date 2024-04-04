Thunder Thursday: Youth Basketball Summer Camps

It’s Thunder Thursday, and News 9 talked about Thunder’s Youth Basketball Summer Camps. Registration is open, and the camps begin in May and run through August.

By: News 9

-

It’s Thunder Thursday, and News 9 talked about Thunder’s Youth Basketball Summer Camps.

Joining us- Tanner Sikes, Manager of Youth Programs for the Thunder.

The Thunder has scheduled 12 youth basketball camps across the region.

Tuesday, May 28: Oklahoma City Thursday, May 30: Oklahoma City Thursday, June 6: Edmond, OK Tues.-Thurs. June 11-13: Oklahoma City Thursday, June 20: Oklahoma City Tuesday, June 25: Norman, OK Tuesday, July 9: Elk City, OK Friday, July 12: Perry, OK Tuesday, July 23: Lawton, OK Friday, July 26: Bartlesville, OK Tuesday, July 30: Carthage, MO Friday, August 2: Springdale, AR





Registration is open, and the camps begin in May and run through August.

Camps are for kids 6-14 years old.

The camps focus on fundamentals like teamwork, self-confidence and hard work.

Campers receive a basketball, a water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 2024-25 season.

For registration and more information, click here.