Thunder Thursday: Youth Basketball Summer Camps

It’s Thunder Thursday, and News 9 talked about Thunder’s Youth Basketball Summer Camps.
Joining us- Tanner Sikes, Manager of Youth Programs for the Thunder.
The Thunder has scheduled 12 youth basketball camps across the region.
Registration is open, and the camps begin in May and run through August.
Camps are for kids 6-14 years old.
The camps focus on fundamentals like teamwork, self-confidence and hard work.
Campers receive a basketball, a water bottle and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 2024-25 season.
