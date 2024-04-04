Miss Amazing Pageant Highlights Passion, Builds Community

The Miss Amazing Pageant is on April 20 and allows participants of all abilities to be in the spotlight and have their moment to shine.

The Miss Amazing Pageant is coming up this month, allowing participants of all abilities to be in the spotlight and have their moment to shine.

Roz Floyd and Miss Amazing Teen 2022 Ahlayah Floyd joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to explain why this event is so important.

Miss Amazing is unlike normal pageants in that it is for women and girls with different abilities and focuses on passion instead of talent.

There are also formal wear and interview portions of the pageant.

Ahlayah said the event meant a lot to her because of the community and friendships she built and because she was able to connect with people who have disabilities similar to hers.

This year's event is on April 20 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Nigh Center starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Miss Amazing, CLICK HERE.