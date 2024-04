The Cushing Police Department says the city will be temporarily shutting off water in a part of the city while crews replace a fire hydrant.

By: News 9

The City of Cushing will be temporarily shutting off the water in parts of the city at 9 a.m. on Thursday, city officials say.

The Cushing Police Department says only South Cleveland Avenue between East Fifth Street South and East 9th Street will be shut off while crews replace a fire hydrant in the area.

Water is expected to be turned back on by 12 p.m.