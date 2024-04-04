OKDHS Investigating Purcell Daycare, Secret Recording Sparks Online Reactions

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services is investigating complaints made against a home-based daycare provider at Bright Beginnings Childcare, in Purcell.

The agency did not make any other comments about the investigation.

A secretly made recording from inside the daycare prompted a flurry of reaction online.

Parents David Dye and Natalie Corn say their 2-year-old daughter told them staff at the daycare were "mean," which prompted them to buy a recording device off Amazon and place it in their daughter's diaper bag.

"It was horrible," Dye said about the recording, which he said indicated verbal abuse of the children.

News 9 contacted the owner of the daycare, and visited the home on Wednesday but received no response. "I thought we had built trust and a relationship with this woman, it was just heartbreaking," Corn said.

In one segment of the nearly 6-hour-long recording, a woman can be heard forcing a child to eat. "Put that banana in your mouth and get it [eaten], and I mean now," the woman said.

Dye and Corn claim one of the children eventually vomited, provoking another comment from the staff member. "Next time you do that and I'm going to get your little heinie," the woman in the recording said. "And I am not playing with you."

At another point, the woman told the children, "You can cry all you want! I don't care. Get in there now."

Dye and Corn said they produced copies of their recording and shared it with the other parents at the daycare, who pulled their children.