The Porch Goes To The National Cowboy And Western Heritage Museum Vault

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 12:20 pm

By: News 9


The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum researches and highlights Oklahoma's vast history and it is currently putting on an exhibit that highlights some of the artifacts in their vault.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the museum to see some of the artifacts they have in storage.

David Davis, the museum's chief curatorial officer, said they have more than 25,000 items in their vault that curators have looked through for their new exhibit.

"Treasures From Our Atherton Vault" is supposed to highlight the specialty items that normally would not see the light of day and give viewers a look into how they curate and preserve them.

The exhibit is on view until April 28.

