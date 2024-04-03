600 Pounds Of Processed Marijuana Seized By OBN In Minco

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized more than 600 pounds of processed marijuana and More than 57,000 plants at a metro grow farm in a bust on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Agents served a search warrant at the farm in Minco on Tuesday.

More than 57,000 plants were also seized.

OBN says it's investigating illegal operations, including a fraudulent ownership scheme.

So far, no arrests have been made.