600 Pounds Of Processed Marijuana Seized By OBN In Minco

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized more than 600 pounds of processed marijuana and More than 57,000 plants at a metro grow farm in a bust on Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 12:33 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized more than 600 pounds of processed marijuana at a metro grow farm.

CLICK HERE to watch News 9 at Noon Now.

Agents served a search warrant at the farm in Minco on Tuesday.

More than 57,000 plants were also seized.

OBN says it's investigating illegal operations, including a fraudulent ownership scheme.

So far, no arrests have been made.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 3rd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024

March 31st, 2024

March 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024

April 4th, 2024