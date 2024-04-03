600 Pounds Of Processed Marijuana Seized By OBN In Minco

Wednesday, April 3rd 2024, 12:33 pm
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized more than 600 pounds of processed marijuana at a metro grow farm.
Agents served a search warrant at the farm in Minco on Tuesday.
More than 57,000 plants were also seized.
OBN says it's investigating illegal operations, including a fraudulent ownership scheme.
So far, no arrests have been made.
