Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation Raises Money, Support With T-Up Campaign

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is in the middle of its T-Up campaign, which raises money and shows support for students and teachers in the district.

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 12:36 pm

By: News 9


President and CEO of the Foundation Mary Melon-Tully and Jema Esparaza joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the campaign.

Melon-Tully said the significance of the campaign, where participants purchase and wear t-shirts on May 9th, as a powerful way to show their support for OKCPS.

This year's t-shirts say OKCPS champion, which they say is a simple but really important message.

"What that is saying to all of our OKCPS, teachers, staff , and most importantly, students is that we hear you, we see you, we believe in you, we support you," Melon-Tully said.

T-shirts can be purchased at this website and should be ordered by April 10.

They cost $25, and the proceeds will benefit students and programs in the district.


