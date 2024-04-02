Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation Raises Money, Support With T-Up Campaign

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 12:36 pm
The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is in the middle of its T-Up campaign, which raises money and shows support for OKCPS.
President and CEO of the Foundation Mary Melon-Tully and Jema Esparaza joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the campaign.
Melon-Tully said the significance of the campaign, where participants purchase and wear t-shirts on May 9th, as a powerful way to show their support for OKCPS.
This year's t-shirts say OKCPS champion, which they say is a simple but really important message.
"What that is saying to all of our OKCPS, teachers, staff , and most importantly, students is that we hear you, we see you, we believe in you, we support you," Melon-Tully said.
T-shirts can be purchased at this website and should be ordered by April 10.
They cost $25, and the proceeds will benefit students and programs in the district.
