Daily Dose: A Response To Claims About Big Pharma Influence

A viewer says that News 9’s Daily Dose segment seems one-sided, and is wondering how much it is funded by big pharma. Doctor Lacey Anderson says she does her best to give unbiased advice.

By: News 9

Anderson is not paid to do the Daily Dose segments. She does them in her spare time to give back to the community.

Her goal is to give accurate answers to your medical questions that are based on both research and current guidelines and recommendations.

Pharmaceutical companies don’t pay doctors anything at all for prescribing medications or recommending medications or vaccines. They aren’t even allowed to give doctors pens anymore with drug names on them, but they can bring lunch to our office to tell us about new drugs that are approved. They are, however, allowed to donate to political campaigns and hire lobbyists which could influence politicians.