All 50 States Registered For 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 11:52 am
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that runners from all 50 states will participate in the 2024 race.
A runner from Rhode Island was the last state to register.
The Memorial Marathon takes place from April 26 to 28 in Oklahoma City and features a marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K, and a kids' and senior marathon.
