All 50 States Registered For 2024 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that runners from all 50 states will participate in the 2024 race.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that runners from all 50 states will participate in the 2024 race.

A runner from Rhode Island was the last state to register.

The Memorial Marathon takes place from April 26 to 28 in Oklahoma City and features a marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K, and a kids' and senior marathon.

For more information or to sign up, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon: What You Need To Know