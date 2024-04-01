OCPD: 2 Arrested, Accused Of Illegally Moving Dead Body

Oklahoma City Police arrested two men accused of illegally moving a man's body after he died. 

Monday, April 1st 2024, 5:27 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Oklahoma City Police arrested two men accused of illegally moving a man's body after he died. 

Police say Nickolas Roberts and John Bashaw were with the man when he died, possibly of a fentanyl overdose. 

Officers say the suspects then carried the man's body from Northwest 16th Street and Drexel Avenue and dumped it under the bridge near Interstate 40 and May Avenue. 

Both were arrested on complaints of unlawful removal of a dead body, police confirmed.
