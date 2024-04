Enjoy a day of free family fun at the annual Taking Flight Wind and Kite Festival at Scissortail Park on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By: News 9

Fly kites and participate in STEM-related activities. Meet some of your favorite members of the News 9 team, get a free pinwheel and much more!