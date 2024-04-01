Women's Business Program Highlights Success Stories On The Porch

News 9's Natalie Cruz is taking the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community to discuss one of those success stories in the Women’s Business Program.

By: News 9

-

Nearly half of businesses in the metro are women-owned, and 22 brand new ones that just opened grew out of a program helping minority women become a success.

News 9's Natalie Cruz is taking the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community to discuss one of those success stories in the Women’s Business Program. Cruz met with the program director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Steffi Silvera and owner of Aleza Bakery Alejandra Zapien Guzman.

“The [Women’s Business Program] is an initiative that is dedicated to the empowerment of minority women,” Silvera said. “This comprehensive program is really helpful for them because it helps them through the entire process. So we provide them with the essential tools and the personalized guidance that they need to navigate the intricacies of business and achieve their overall goals.”



