A driver leading the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase was stopped with a 'tactical maneuver,' the agency said.

By: News 9

One person was taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash Monday morning in southwestern Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they stopped a driver with a tactical maneuver near South May Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard.

OPHP said there were no one else inside the car.

The driver's name and condition have not been released.