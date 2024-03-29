Man In Custody After Police Standoff In Southeast Oklahoma City

Friday, March 29th 2024, 12:19 pm

By: News 9


One man is in custody after a standoff in southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call about a man with a gun right before noon on Friday.

The scene was near Southeast 67th Street and South Interstate 35 Service Road, where police blocked off the roads for around an hour.

Police say the suspect was a mental patient threatening to use a weapon.

According to police, he was taken into custody in a residential backyard with no incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
