Fundraising Event For Local Rescue Dogs Held At Bar K

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 10:08 am
A national rescue group that raises thousands for animals in need is teaming up with a local nonprofit.
Oklahoma City’s Bar K is hosting metro-based Street Dog Rescue and Recovery, who is partnered with Jordan's Way for a fundraiser.
For more information on Jordan’s Way, click here.
For more information on Oklahoma’s Street Dog Rescue and Recovery, click here.
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024
March 26th, 2024