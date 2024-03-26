Fundraising Event For Local Rescue Dogs Held At Bar K

A national rescue group that raises thousands for animals in need is teaming up with a local nonprofit.

Tuesday, March 26th 2024, 10:08 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City’s Bar K is hosting metro-based Street Dog Rescue and Recovery, who is partnered with Jordan's Way for a fundraiser.

For more information on Jordan’s Way, click here.

For more information on Oklahoma’s Street Dog Rescue and Recovery, click here.

For more information Bar K, click here.
