New Details Emerge After Woman Was Found Dead In Submerged SUV

New information was released from police after a woman was found dead in an Anadarko river on Saturday.

By: News 9

According to the Anadarko Police Department, APD and Anadarko Fire/EMS were dispatched to a part of the Randlett Park pond after reports of a vehicle in the water, around 11:14 a.m. March 23.

Police say that when authorities arrived, two witnesses said they saw an SUV in the water and heard a female calling for help.

Witnesses also stated that the SUV went underwater, according to the police.

Authorities attempted to search in the water, but police say that the depth of the water prevented them.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team was called in to assist, police said.

Police say that the dive team located and recovered a 2007 GMC Yukon with a deceased 31-year-old female inside. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

At this time, it's unclear if investigators suspect foul play.