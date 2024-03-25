Shoe Robbery Suspect In Custody After Pursuit Ends In Crash

Police took a shoe robbery suspect into custody Saturday night after a pursuit ended in a crash.

By: News 9

Police took a shoe robbery suspect into custody Saturday night after a pursuit ended in a crash.

Police say they took a robbery report from a citizen selling shoes to a man Saturday night.

The victim told officers the suspect robbed him at gunpoint but only got away with one of the shoes.

Two hours later, police were called to check on a welfare call. A man identified as 21-year-old Taber Carter, was passed out in a car.

Police say the car matched the shoe robbery suspect's vehicle.

When officers woke Carter up they say he drove away, starting a pursuit with police.

During the chase, Carter crashed into a power pole near northwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue, causing a power outage in that area.

Police say the crash also caused a small grass fire it was quickly put out by fire crews.

Carter was taken into custody after the pursuit and booked into jail.