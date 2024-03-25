'She Saved Us:' 10-Year-Old & His Furry Friend Notify Family Of House Fire

A metro family is figuring out how to move forward after their house caught fire early this morning. Everyone did make it out safely, and they had the youngest member of the family to thank.

-

A metro family is figuring out how to move forward after their house caught fire early this morning.

Everyone did make it out safely, and they had the youngest member of the family to thank.

It wasn't a smoke detector or a sprinkler system that saved the Caplinger family when the garage caught fire this morning, but the quick thinking of two unlikely heroes.

A family’s dog and son both came to the rescue.

The family’s Great Pyrenees, Snow, was scratching at the garage door. 10-year-old Jaxon says he noticed, and when he went to check he saw a lot of light coming from the garage.

Jaxon wasted no time and went to tell his parents right away.

When Jaxon’s dad went to look in the garage, it was smoke-filled. He instructed the family to get out of the house.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames. They say the fire spread from the garage to the attic, but the other half of the home was salvaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Caplingers say they feel blessed that their whole family and their five other pets were able to make it out safely.

They're staying there with family nearby for the time being.