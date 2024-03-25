Several Organizations Team Up To Raise Money For Veteran Service Dogs At 'Mutt Gala'

Several local organizations are teaming up to hold the first ever 'Mutt Gala,' hoping to raise money to provide service dogs to veterans.

By: News 9

Several local organizations are teaming up to hold the first ever 'Mutt Gala,' hoping to raise money to provide service dogs to veterans.

Tinker Federal Credit Union, Bar K, and Honoring America's Warriors are joining forces on March 28 to raise $75,000 to help find, train, and provide service dogs for veterans.

The event is at Bar K from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will have music, drinks, a silent auction, a dog show, and more.

Scottie Dee with Honoring America's Warriors said service dogs can be essential to veterans' physical and mental health after they serve.

Their foundation buys, trains, and provides service dogs that are capable of helping with daily tasks and mental hurdles.

"It takes a lot of training and a lot of time and bonding with the dog and that's where the community can come in and help with this event," Dee said.

There is no cost to attend the event. The price to enter the Mutt Gala is $20 in advance and $30 at the door.

Dog show registration can be done via email at foundation@tinkerfcu.org or online at tinkerfcu.org/foundation.