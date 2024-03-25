$114 Million Bond Issue For Piedmont Public Schools Addresses District Growth

According to Piedmont Public Schools, the two propositions would not increase taxes.

By: News 9

The Piedmont school district is asking voters to pass a $114 million bond issue next week.

The first proposition would build additional schools and classrooms, purchase band instruments, textbooks, update playground equipment, add bleachers to the F&M Band Stadium, among other investments.

A second proposition would be used to buy more school buses.

The school says that these changes are needed to address growth in the school district.

The vote is happening April 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Piedmont's plans for the bond issue, click here.