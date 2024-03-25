Local Non-Profit Uses Art And Performance To Promote Change

Spark! Creative Labs is mixing art with social practice to promote creativity and be a catalyst for change.

By: News 9

Spark! Creative Labs was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote community healing and cohesion in a time of isolation.

Executive Director Nicole Poole joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their work.

She said Spark! has events in the community, such as classes and workshops.

They hope to empower the community through art and interactive and participatory performances.

They are currently working on a project advocating for veterans called Ditty Bops: The Art of Listening.

Ditty Bops is centered around a veteran, Dr. Neil Chapman, who was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and now has Parkinson's disease.

Poole said Chapman has been unable to get support, like thousands of other veterans, because their claims are in a backlog.

For more information on Spark! Creative Labs, CLICK HERE.