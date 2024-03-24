Tea & Country Estate Holds Annual Event To Benefit Women In Oklahoma Battling Breast Cancer

Each year the Tea and Country Estate alongside Project 31 hosts 'Tulips for Tatas' to benefit the women of Oklahoma who are battling breast cancer.

By: News 9

Miss Niki with Tea & Country Estate says it's the second annual Tulips for Tatas event, and it started because she had two great friends who got triple-negative breast cancer.

The event raises money for Project 31, which is a counseling service that helps families with breast cancer navigate the whole journey.

April 6 at 8 a.m. is the 5k, and you can register ahead of time. There is also a pickleball tournament at 10 a.m. and a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m.

They will also have a helicopter candy drop at 4 p.m.

Click here to sign up or for more information on the event.