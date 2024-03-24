Memorial Service Held For Those Who Passed Away While Experiencing Homelessness In Oklahoma City

The Homeless Alliance hosted a memorial service for more than 60 people experiencing homelessness on Saturday.

Those people died throughout 2023. Their family and friends honored their lives in partnership with Ignatius Spirituality Project OKC.

Karie Dove remembered her daughter, Anastasia, who died in August from a drug overdose. She lit a candle for her daughter, then took flowers to the spot where she died.

A person living in a camp nearby saw her grieving, and brought her a bracelet.

"Thank you so much," Dove said to the man. "She loved dreamcatchers."

The stranger replied and said "The magic is behind the people who make it for you."

Organizations like the Homeless Alliance and City Rescue Mission assist people experiencing homelessness. Oklahoma City also has a program, known as Key to Home.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health provides several resources related to substance abuse and mental health.

Anyone experiencing a crisis can call 988.