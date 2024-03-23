3 Detained After Short Police Chase In NW OKC

Three people were detained after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police stated that when a warrant team attempted to serve a warrant at a residence near Northwest 135th Street and Council Road.

Police say that three people were inside the residence, one of which jumped into a car, backed out of the garage into a police unit, and fled.

A short chase ensued before the suspect crashed near a drainage ditch, police confirmed.

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody, and the other two people in the residence were also detained.