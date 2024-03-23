3 Detained After Short Police Chase In NW OKC

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 7:42 pm
Three people were detained after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City police stated that when a warrant team attempted to serve a warrant at a residence near Northwest 135th Street and Council Road.
Police say that three people were inside the residence, one of which jumped into a car, backed out of the garage into a police unit, and fled.
A short chase ensued before the suspect crashed near a drainage ditch, police confirmed.
Police say that the suspect was taken into custody, and the other two people in the residence were also detained.
March 22nd, 2024
March 23rd, 2024
March 23rd, 2024
March 23rd, 2024
March 23rd, 2024
March 23rd, 2024