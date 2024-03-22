Local Organization Encourages Education Through The Arts

The Creative Music Academy in Oklahoma City is helping to develop students' life skills through the arts and other subjects not seen in an average school setting.

By: News 9

The Creative Music Academy is located in Midtown and supports students in public, virtual, and home school settings.

CEO and founder Ann Booze and students Elijah Booze and Zion Simpson joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch this morning to discuss their curriculum and upcoming spring concert.

Booze said the program was founded because they believe in the arts and education working hand in hand.

As an artist herself, she said she noticed schools were not always prioritizing the arts.

"Arts is being taken away, and I believe that arts is a foundation that is highly needed to help our children be encouraged to stay in their education and build upon it," Booze said.

She said that while music is a major focus, their school highlights many different subjects, such as photography, coding, STEM, dance, and the arts.

"This is an all-encompassing art school," Booze said.

They have a performance coming up on June 1 at Miracle Revival Center at 7 p.m.

