‘To Remember:' How Oklahoma City Honors Unsheltered People Who Died In 2023

On Saturday, 68 names will be read at a memorial service. Oklahoma City nonprofits will honor people who experienced homelessness and lost their lives last year. These services started a decade ago.

Homeless organizations celebrate the lives of people who fought through tremendous adversity in life. People who pass away leave behind immortal memories.

Homeless Alliance executive director Dan Straughan is preparing for Saturday. “It’s one of the hardest days of the year for me,” Straughan said. “Mothers and fathers, and sisters and brothers, and sons and daughters.”

Every year, the Homeless Alliance and the Ignatian Spirituality Project honor people who experienced homelessness and lost their lives. “A remembrance of those lives is worthwhile,” Straughan said.

Straughan has served this memorial for a decade and remembers one service and one name. He remembers a gentleman named Michael he helped for several years. “He was a character,” Straughan said. “He was just really challenging and really delightful.”

Straughan remembers Michael’s spirit and his passionate heart. “This city is less for the loss of him,” Straughan said.

Straughan can’t help but smile and laugh thinking about Michael. He has so many emotions from wonderful memories. “You know he certainly would make an impact on people,” Straughan said.

Michael became Straughan’s dear friend and part of his family. “When he passed, and I read his name,” Straughan said. “I struggled to go forward.”

People like Michael experienced hard lives and still found ways to leave indelible legacies people cherish. “We loved him,” Straughan said. “That’s the point of this memorial service – to remember.”

Saturday’s service will be held at the Homeless Alliance Day Shelter on Fourth Street at 3 p.m.