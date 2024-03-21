Metro Woman Arrested, Accused Of Stabbing Wife In Chest With Knife

One person is dead and another was booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint, after a stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City late Wednesday night, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a married couple.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Hannah Colness and the suspect as 20-year-old Brooke Colness. The arrested woman was booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

Police said a fight broke out between the women on Wednesday night when the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed her wife in the chest.

The women involved in the deadly stabbing were new to the neighborhood near Wilshire and Kelley. Neighbor Eric Walorski said the couple moved next door a couple of months ago. “Just one of those I didn’t even get to know them,” said Eric Walorski, neighbor.

Walorski had seen police at the home before and then again last night. “I just saw basically police responders, cops pull up,” said Walorski.

Police were called to a reported domestic assault with a deadly weapon. “When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stab wound,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That person was transported to an area hospital where unfortunately she was pronounced deceased. Her spouse is in custody.”

Police taped off the couple's home and a large portion of the street to investigate. “They had the person in custody right away and then the person who was laying on the street,” said Walorski.

Walorski said when he did not see any movement from the victim, he knew the outcome would not be good. “I kind of assumed with how long they spent staying out last night looking around,” said Walorski. “I assume looking for a weapon or any kind of clues or just documenting it.”

Police confirmed they were called to the same home two times in February for attempted suicides.