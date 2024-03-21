Asian Chamber of Commerce Hosts Community Day, Shares Importance Of Visibility

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community this morning to hear more from the Asian Chamber of Commerce about why the community is so successful and the importance of representation.

By: News 9

Asian Americans own and operate around 53,000 businesses in the metro area, with more than a billion dollars in sales in the last year, and it is only expected to grow more successful.

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community this morning to hear more from the Asian Chamber of Commerce about why the community is so successful.

Asian Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cassie Kalancha spoke about the importance of representation in businesses at Sailor & the Dock, one of their member organizations.



