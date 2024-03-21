Asian Chamber of Commerce Hosts Community Day, Shares Importance Of Visibility

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community this morning to hear more from the Asian Chamber of Commerce about why the community is so successful and the importance of representation.

Thursday, March 21st 2024, 10:11 am

By: News 9


Asian Americans own and operate around 53,000 businesses in the metro area, with more than a billion dollars in sales in the last year, and it is only expected to grow more successful.

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch out into the community this morning to hear more from the Asian Chamber of Commerce about why the community is so successful.

Asian Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cassie Kalancha spoke about the importance of representation in businesses at Sailor & the Dock, one of their member organizations.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 21st, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024