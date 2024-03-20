Oklahoma City Police Investigating Baby Boy's Death In SW OKC

Wednesday, March 20th 2024, 5:56 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death of a baby boy in southwest Oklahoma City.

They say he died at an apartment near Southwest 74th Street and Interstate 240 on Friday.

Police say his mother found him unresponsive in a bed that they had been co-sleeping in.

She performed CPR with no success.

Police say his cause of death is unknown.
