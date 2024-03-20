Norman Woman Leads Police On Chase, Ends In Crash

Deputies say a Norman woman led them on a five-minute chase, after being involved in a hit-and-run in Hugo.

By: News 9

A pursuit ended when a car crashed into an Oklahoma business.

They say she drove through a fence and hit poles and a car before landing upside down on a service station.

Four people were inside, but no one was hurt. The owner says they plan to tear down the building and start over.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.