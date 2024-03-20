Norman Woman Leads Police On Chase, Ends In Crash

Wednesday, March 20th 2024, 5:13 pm
A pursuit ended when a car crashed into an Oklahoma business.
Deputies say a Norman woman led them on a five-minute chase, after being involved in a hit-and-run in Hugo.
They say she drove through a fence and hit poles and a car before landing upside down on a service station.
Four people were inside, but no one was hurt. The owner says they plan to tear down the building and start over.
The suspect's name hasn't been released.
