Wildfire In NW Okla. Prompts Evacuations

According to the Harper County Emergency Management office, the Buffalo Fire Department has issued a wildfire warning. Residents in the area two miles east of Selman are being asked to leave.

Wednesday, March 20th 2024, 4:41 pm

By: News 9


BUFFALO, Okla. -

A wildfire in northwest Oklahoma has prompted an evacuation late Wednesday afternoon.

A wildfire is spreading west 3-5 mph. According to the alert, visibility will be reduced and roads and evacuation routes can become blocked.

Anybody in areas near Selman to its east should move south to avoid the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
