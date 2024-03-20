The Porch Goes To The Oklahoma City Zoo To Feed Giraffes, Other Spring Break Activities

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went to the Oklahoma City Zoo today to check out some of their activities for spring break and what their new Expedition Africa exhibit has to offer.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Zoo has fun activities lined up for families, including its new Expedition Africa exhibit and giraffe feedings.

News 9's Tevis Hillis took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the giraffe exhibit to feed some animals and see what they have to offer.

Candace Rennels with the OKC Zoo said they are excited to unveil giraffe feeding, which is part of Expedition Africa.

Rennels said they offer daily feedings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. during the week of March 18- March 24; after that, they will be on weekends only from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"This is a really cool experience that guests can be a part of and get an up-close experience with these amazing animals," Rennels said.

Another spring break activity is the zoo is hiding golden eggs with prizes inside throughout the park for people to find.

Rennels said the zoo is also extending their hours until 6 p.m. until the end of the week.

CLICK HERE for more details on activities the zoo offers.