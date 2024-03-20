OU Health Promotion Helps Students Prepare For A Safe Spring Break

OU Health Promotion provided tools to ensure students have a safe spring break as they leave campus this week.

By: News 9, Morgan Martin

It’s spring break for students at the University of Oklahoma, and one campus organization is helping to ensure that it is safe.

OU Health Promotion is working to make sure that students have the tools to have a safe spring break as they leave campus this week.

Students on campus had access to everything from tire pressure gauges to medicine lock boxes to Narcan at no cost.

Alyssa Duran Garcia with OU Health Promotion said this event offers students an interactive way to engage with campus partners like the Southwest Prevention Center and the Gender and Equality Center

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe spring break, and we want to offer you all the supplies to help you have that,” Garcia said. “We have build-your-own travel and free safety kits where you can grab a bag and a travel safety tip card.”

They hope it will be helpful for students like Keegan Green, who are traveling out of state this week.

"We are driving, and I didn’t have a tire pressure, and they had one here, and I just grabbed some, and it will definitely help us on our trip,” said Green.

The GEC also hosted a consent bar.

“You can make your own mocktail and practice conversations about consent,” Garcia said.

All part of a larger conversation, Garcia says she hopes it will prepare students for anything.