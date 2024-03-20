'Natural Evolution': As Norman Restaurants Close, City Manager Says New Businesses Take Their Place

Described as a "bar and restaurant renaissance," Norman's city manager said new businesses are sprouting up despite a wave of restaurant closures in the Oklahoma City metro.

After several restaurants closed their doors in 2024 across the Oklahoma City metro, the City of Norman is working to mitigate closures and make running a business easier.

One restaurant , Classic 50's Drive-In, feared closure, but was able to recover after an outpouring of support from the local community.

"If it comes down to five or ten cents change," Classic 50's owner Jen Seiber said. "Maybe you would think about supporting a locally-owned business, instead of a corporate business, because you want us to stick around."

However, Norman city manager Darrel Pyle said there is a bar and restaurant renaissance happening on Main Street, and lots of construction underway in other areas of Norman.

"What we're seeing is part of the natural evolution in the retail and restaurant space," Pyle said. "It's not unique to Norman."

Pyle said the city hates to see closures, but says it can be for various reasons and it's happening all over the metro, and that Norman's retail vacancy rate has stayed hovering around 2% for more than a decade, which he says shows the thriving space.

In just a year, at least 24 food or drink spaces have opened their doors in Norman, and Pyle said he stresses the importance of local businesses, as it creates employment and keeps people from eating in neighboring cities.

"I don't have any concerns about Norman's future on the retail or restaurant side," Pyle said.

The city said it is making it as easy as possible for those opening up shop here in Norman, as new business owners are now able to visit the economic development center, and have a professional walk them through the steps needed to run a successful business.